Composing for flamingos: Duo pens score for nature special

10:17 am National news from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The man who composed the music to “The Lion King” is just as comfortable with real lions, too. Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer animates such stunning nature sequences as bottlenose dolphins surfing for joy and lions hunting in the Namib desert for “Planet Earth: A Celebration.” The one-hour special pulls together sequences from “Planet Earth II” and “Blue Planet II” with a new narration from Sir David Attenborough and a reworked score by Zimmer and Jacob Shea. The composers say they enjoy writing music for nature documentaries because the sequences have never been seen before and have no associated baggage.

Associated Press

