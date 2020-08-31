Couple, twin teenage children found dead in Ohio home

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a couple and their twin teenage children were found dead in their home after police were asked to conduct a welfare check at the residence in a Cleveland suburb. Shaker Heights police went to the home Sunday afternoon and soon found 58-year-old Regina Tobin, her 57-year-old husband, John, and Natalie and Graham Tobin, both 15. Further details on how and when the deaths may have occurred were not immediately disclosed. Authorities did not say who asked for the welfare check or why it was sought. They said there was no forced entry into the home and no other injuries were reported.