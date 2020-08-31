Embattled Nebraska candidate vows to stay in Senate race

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Embattled Nebraska U.S. Senate hopeful Chris Janicek is refusing what’s likely to be his final chance to bow out of the race despite relentless pressure from the state Democratic Party to force him out after he admitted to sending sexually offensive text messages about a campaign employee. Janicek doubled down on his pledge to stay in the race during a press conference at his Omaha cupcake bakery. The Democratic nominee has until 5 p.m. Tuesday to request that state officials remove his name from the ballot, but he made clear that he has no plans to do so.