Greece: Wildfire blackens gate of ancient fortress city

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s culture minister says the archaeological site of Mycenae has not been damaged by a wildfire that swept through the area, despite blackening the entrance to the ancient citadel. Four water-dropping planes and two helicopters helped dozens of firefighters contain the blaze Sunday at the edge of one of Greece’s most important archaeological sites, some 120 kilometers (75 miles) southwest of Athens. The Bronze Age fortress city flourished centuries before the major Acropolis monuments were built in Athens and was a major center of Mediterranean civilization.