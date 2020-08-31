India accuses China of ‘provocative’ military movements

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — India says its soldiers thwarted China’s “provocative” military movements near a disputed border in Ladakh region amid a monthslong standoff. A statement by India’s defense ministry said China’s Peoples Liberation Army “carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo” and “violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements” to settle the standoff in the cold-desert region. It said Indian troops preempted the Chinese military activity on the southern bank of Pangong Lake. China did not immediately comment. The India-China faceoff began in early May at three places included the glacial lake that is divided by the de facto frontier between the rivals.