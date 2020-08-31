Inmates take 10 guards hostage at Guatemalan prison

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Imprisoned Guatemalan gang members have taken 10 guards hostage after prison system authorities moved some gang leaders to another lockup. Interior Minister Olivero García Rodas dismissed gang demands that the Barrio 18 gang leaders be returned for the guards to be released at the prison known as “Little Hell” in southern Guatemala. He said Monday authorities had control outside the prison. In an audio recording sent to reporters, someone saying he was a guard held hostage said the gang members wanted a peaceful dialogue to make sure their leaders weren’t sent to two prisons near the capital.