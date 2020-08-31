Iowa State to allow 25,000 fans for football season opener

AMES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa State University says as many as 25,000 fans will be allowed to attend the Cyclones football season home opener on Sept. 12 against Louisiana. (Formerly Louisiana-Lafayette)

Athletics Director Jamie Pollard said only those who purchased season tickets will have the opportunity to sit inside Jack Trice Stadium for the game.

Pollard said all seat locations have been reassigned using current Cyclone Club giving levels, priority points within those levels and taking into account location and/or price, to create improved social distancing. You can click here to see an overview of the stadium by section with seats plotted for the tickets purchased.

ISU will be implementing several mitigation efforts, including requiring face masks at all times and banning tailgating on university-owned property. The full list of mitigation efforts can be found here.

Pollard said if mitigation efforts are successful, all season ticket holders will be allowed to attend the game against Oklahoma on October 3. However, if mitigation efforts are not adequately followed, no fans will be allowed at future games.

The plan for the season opener is also subject to change as the university will be monitoring the situation closely over the next two weeks and will take appropriate actions, including no fans for the Sept. 12 game if circumstances warrant changes.

Pollard said the athletics department worked with university officials to come up with the plan.

The ticket office will be emailing all account holders their seating locations by Sept. 3.