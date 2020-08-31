Lawyer: Families of MH17 victims want reparation for damages

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — A lawyer for relatives of victims killed when Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine in 2014 has told trial judges Monday that the families want damages as a recognition of the injustice they suffered. She also told judges that Russian “disinformation” compounds their grief. Lawyer Arlette Schijns was speaking Monday at the resumption of the Dutch trial in absentia of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged with offenses including mass murder for their alleged involvement in the downing of MH17. All 298 passengers and crew on board the flight were killed when the plane was blown out of the sky on July 17, 2014.