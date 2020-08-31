Liz Weston: Some remote workers may be in for tax surprise

Taxing people who earn money within a state’s borders is not new, but the pandemic has put a spotlight on the issue. It is possible to have to file a tax return — and potentially pay taxes — in two states. Health care workers who helped out in another state might be taxed there, and employees who temporarily relocated during work-from-home orders could be in the same boat. And it’s likely to become a bigger issue as employers give more employees the option of working from anywhere. State rules vary and are complex, so if you’re thinking of making a change, understand the tax implications before you do it.