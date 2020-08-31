Mayo doctor says “be seen and get screened,” as colon cancer awareness is heightened

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- People around the world have been paying tribute to the life of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who died on Friday at 43 from colon cancer.

As his life is celebrated, his death is bringing further awareness to the disease.

Dr. John Kisiel, a Mayo Clinic gastroenterologist, said Boseman's unfortunate death, should be a wake up call for many.

He added, "Screening saves lives and needs to be conducted even for patients that are having no symptoms."

He also said colon cancer screenings should begin at age 50 for everyone and younger for some.

"African Americans are felt to be at an increased risk as well. Even when they are over the age of 45 or 50. We generally want to try to start screening Black patients younger at about age 45. Even in the absence of symptoms," he said.

Boseman was diagnosed with Stage IV colon cancer four years ago. He was 39 at the time which is well before the current recommended screening age.

Kisiel said there are warning signs of the disease that should prompt any adult to get checked out.

"The symptoms that we worry about that can be particularly alarming are things like abdominal pain, inadvertent or involuntary weight loss, change in bowel habit, bleeding, and pain," he said.

The pandemic is generating more concern for people who may be prone to certain cancers.

"The National Cancer Institute has estimated that we may see as many as 10,000 additional colon or breast cancer deaths this year, due to the lack of availability screening services, during the second quarter, during the height of the COVID lockdown," said Kisiel.

On top of all that, Kisiel also said colon cancer diagnoses and deaths are increasing for younger people. He reiterated that early detection is key.

"If something is not right or your really overdue to get that screening test, don't put it off," Kiesel said.

The American Cancer Society says 1 in 23 men and 1 in 25 women will get colon cancer.