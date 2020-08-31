Minnesota State Patrol honors the late Cpl. Ted Foss

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) -- The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) took some time Monday to honor 20 years since the loss of Cpl. Ted Foss. He was killed while making a traffic stop on August 31, 2000.

To mark the occasion, MSP dedicated a new highway memorial sign in his honor.

In an effort to keep workers on the side of the road safe, Minnesota established the Ted Foss Move Over Law in 2001.

The law requires motorists to move must move over one full lane from stopped emergency vehicles that have their flashing lights activated. Violators could face up to a $150 fine.

Minnesota State Patrol Chief Col. Matt Langer said the loss of Foss is important to remember so troopers can keep people safe.

"I think it's incredibly important that we remember Corporal Foss' loss each and every day, but especially on the anniversary of his death. Our message is simple. Pay attention, slow down and move over. That's it. That's as simple as it gets and if you do that, you keep us safe and you keep yourself safe," said Langer.

Foss' wife spoke publicly for the first time since his death. She said it was because she doesn't want any other families to go through what her family went through.

"I'm certain that this law has prevented tragedies for law enforcement, first responders, and construction workers. I urge all drivers to be alert," said Andrea Walski.

"It only takes a moment or two to move over and prevent a tragedy like the loss of Ted," Walski added.

In 2019, 47 Minnesota State Patrol units were hit on the side of the road.

MSP says drivers will see increased move over law enforcement in Minnesota.