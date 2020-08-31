OMC to offer patients a convenient way to get flu shots this year

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Health officials are urging people of all ages to get their flu shots this year. They're saying it's especially important due to the pandemic.

And to make it more convenient, Olmsted Medical Center (OMC) is looking to provide some help for its patients with a drive through flu vaccination clinic.

OMC wants to provide patients with a safe and convent way to receive their annual flu shots this year, without having to leave their vehicles.

"So a different option, related to COVID this year," said OMC Clinical operations Manger Greg Harris. "(It) Prevents patients having to come into the clinic, gives them a convent way to get their seasonal influenza vaccination and hopefully keep our community strong and healthy."

OMC says it only takes about five minutes to go through the whole process and no appointment is needed.

"So it is the recommendation to get vaccinated this year, to get that heard immunity to seasonal influenza," Harris said. "The symptoms are very similar between the two (COVID-19 and influenza) so getting an early vaccination is going to be important. Ideally, trying to get it before the end of October is going to be the preference this year."

OMC asks those who attend the drive through clinic to wear a mask and a short sleeve shirt. You're even encouraged to bring the whole family.

"Yep, the whole family can come through," Harris said. "We are looking at having a family lane."

The drive through clinic is open to all OMC patients along with new patients. The registration process for the new patients will take a little extra time.

"It certainly has been an interesting year," Harris said. "This is just another avenue to try and meet our patients needs. And really, it's listening to their feedback on a way to keep them out of the clinic, yet still get them the care that they need."

The clinic will run from Sept. 14 until Oct. 30, Monday through Friday. Times vary depending on the day. That will allow patients to take advantage of early morning and evening hours.

Monday, Wednesday, and Friday the hours will be 7 a.m to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday the hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.