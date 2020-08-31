One woman killed, 2 people injured, in Bloomington shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — A suspect is in custody after a standoff in Bloomington that left his wife dead and two people hospitalized, including a critically injured 12-year-old girl. Police say officers were called just after 11 p.m. Sunday and found a woman dead in the garage. Officers heard a man yelling inside, but he refused to come out and fired up to 40 shots before surrendering. Police identified the victim as 47-year-old Angela Lynn Mesich and said the suspect was her husband. A 12-year-old girl and a 29-year-old woman, who are sisters, are hospitalized after being shot in their front yard nearby.