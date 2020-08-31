Ailing Kenosha on edge as Trump visit looms amid tensions

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Some residents in Kenosha fear a planned visit by President Donald Trump days after unrest over a police shooting may stir more emotions. Trump is scheduled to tour the damage Tuesday and meet with law enforcement as demonstrators call for an officer to face attempted murder charges in the shooting of Jacob Blake. His visit comes a week after authorities say a 17-year-old from northern Illinois shot and killed two protesters. The tension began Aug. 23 after a video showed a Kenosha police officer shooting Blake in the back. Blake is a 29-year-old Black man. His family says he’s paralyzed.