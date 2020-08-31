Presiding justice: RBG officiates family friend’s wedding

WASHINGTON (AP) — A tweet Monday from a new bride brought the first sighting of ailing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in months — officiating at an outdoor wedding Sunday. The photo of the 87-year-old Ginsburg shows her during the wedding ceremony Sunday of Barb Solish and Danny Kazin. It was posted on Solish’s Twitter feed. Ginsburg announced in July she is being treated for cancer. Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg says the justice is a close friend of one of the families and the festivities took place outdoors at a private residence.