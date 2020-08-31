Rochester mother acquitted of trying to kill five children

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A mother, accused of trying to kill herself and her five children, has been acquitted of ten felony charges.

At the Olmsted County Courthouse on Friday, 33-year-old Farhiyo Abdullahi was acquitted of five attempted murder charges and five counts of endangering her children.

She was acquitted of the charges due to mental illness, according to court documents.

Rochester Police said last October she filled her car with exhaust with her children and herself inside and did not take them out for nearly two hours. The kids were between the ages of 4 and 11.

According to police, the 11-year-old felt sick and threw up in the vehicle. Abdullahi allegedly later punched him in the face.

She was originally declared incompetent to stand trial in December of 2019. That decision was reversed on March 4 and she pleaded not guilty in late June.

Abdullahi is still being held without bail or bond.