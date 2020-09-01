A mild start to September; few shower chances ahead

Spotty showers Tuesday

We're starting the month of September on a mild note as high pressure drifts through the region on the heels of Monday's cold front. We'll have occasional sunshine and clouds throughout the day with a slight chance for a few spotty showers in the late morning and early afternoon as a weak upper atmospheric disturbance glides through the southern part of our area. Those showers will have to battle some fairly dry air, so sprinkles may end up the result for much of the area. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s with a slight south breeze.

A warmer Wednesday

Warmer air will continue to build into the region for Wednesday ahead of a storm system and its associated cold front that will roll into the area early Thursday. Look for abundant sunshine with a slight westerly breeze and high temperatures will be around 80 degrees tomorrow afternoon.

Breezy and cooler Thursday

A cold front will push through the Upper Mississippi Valley early Thursday morning and it looks to generate some gusty, cool winds in our area for the rest of the day as cooler air pours in from the northern Plains. Rain chances look to now stay well to our north along that front while we'll get to enjoy mostly sunny weather with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 70s. Northwest winds will gust to 30 miles per hour for much of the day, adding a bit of an additional chill to the air.