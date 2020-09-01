Abreu takes 14-game hit streak into matchup with Twins

Chicago White Sox (22-13, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (20-16, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Chicago: Dallas Keuchel (5-2, 2.70 ERA) Minnesota: Michael Pineda (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: White Sox 1; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago’s Abreu puts 14-game hit streak on the line against Twins.

The Twins are 11-13 against AL Central opponents. The Minnesota offense has compiled a .236 batting average as a team this season, Nelson Cruz leads the team with a mark of .311.

The White Sox are 15-8 against division opponents. Chicago has a team on-base percentage of .332, good for third in the American League. Tim Anderson leads the team with a mark of .372.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cruz leads the Twins with 13 home runs and is slugging .664.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 12 home runs and has 32 RBIs.

INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (low back), Jake Odorizzi: (chest), Zack Littell: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (right elbow), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Byron Buxton: (left shoulder), Josh Donaldson: (calf), Mitch Garver: (right intercostal).

White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Gio Gonzalez: (right groin), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Yoan Moncada: (leg), Leury Garcia: (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.