Boy Scouts launch ads on how abuse victims can seek money

NEW YORK (AP) — The Boy Scouts of America has launched a nationwide advertising campaign to notify victims of decades-old sex abuse by Scout leaders that they have until Nov. 16 to seek compensation as part of its bankruptcy case. The $6.8 million ad campaign has been approved by a bankruptcy judge and aims to alert abuse survivors who might want a share of a proposed compensation fund. Law firms say they have already signed up thousands of clients to submit claims since the Boy Scouts filed for bankruptcy protection in February in the face of hundreds of lawsuits.