Daughter says ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero was ‘kidnapped’ in Dubai

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The man portrayed in the film “Hotel Rwanda” as saving the lives of more than 1,200 people from genocide was “kidnapped” while in Dubai, his daughter asserts. Rwandan authorities have given no further details behind the exile’s arrest on terror charges. Paul Rusesabagina’s appearance in handcuffs in Rwanda’s capital has led to dismay among some human rights activists who worry that the outspoken critic of Rwanda’s government is the latest example of the government targeting dissidents beyond its borders. It is not clear when he will appear in court or what evidence Rwanda has to support the charges.