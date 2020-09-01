Scores detained as students march against Belarus president

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Police in Belarus have detained scores of protesters in the capital of Minsk as university students took to the streets on the first day of classes to demand the resignation of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. Hundreds of students gathered outside universities and marched through the city center during a fourth week of post-election protests. Belarusian media reported dozens were detained. According to the Viasna human rights center, several university professors were also detained. The opposition insists Lukashenko’s election to a sixth term was rigged. He has dismissed the protesters as Western puppets and bristled at demands to step down or to engage in a dialogue.