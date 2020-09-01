Eurozone unemployment spike held down by support schemes

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The unemployment rate across the 19 countries that use the euro currency rose modestly to 7.9% in July as the jobless spike was held down by temporary government job-support programs and the relaxation of some coronavirus containment measures. However, weaker inflation amid sweeping announcement of layoffs suggest that the eurozone economy faces a long struggle to recover. Official figures Tuesday showed that the eurozone’s overall jobless rate inched up from 7.7% in June as the number of people labeled as unemployed increased by 344,000. In the same month a year earlier the jobless rate was 7.5%