German government sees smaller economic decline this year

BERLIN (AP) — The German government says the recovery of the country’s economy, Europe’s biggest, is going better than expected. It has issued a slightly more optimistic forecast for this year. Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said Wednesday he is now predicting a contraction in gross domestic product this year of 5.8%, rather than the 6.3% he forecast in late April. For next year, the government is predicting 4.4% growth. The economy shrank by 9.7% in the second quarter compared with the previous three-month period, easily the worst performance in the 50 years that quarterly GDP figures have been recorded. But that was still one of the less drastic contractions among Europe’s major economies.