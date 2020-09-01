How to watch: President Trump to visit Kenosha following Jacob Blake shooting, unrest

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is diving head-first into the latest eruption in the nation’s reckoning over racial injustice with a trip Tuesday to Kenosha, Wisconsin, over the objections of local leaders.

The city has been riven by protests since the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man hit seven times in the back by police.

On the eve of his visit, Trump defended a teenage supporter accused of fatally shooting two men in Kenosha last week.

Wisconsin’s Democratic governor, Tony Evers, who deployed the National Guard to quell demonstrations in response to the Blake shooting, pleaded with Trump to stay away for fear of straining tensions further.

The city’s mayor said Monday that he believes Trump’s visit comes at a bad time, but others welcomed the trip.

Trump is scheduled to visit Tuesday, a week after authorities say a 17-year-old from northern Illinois shot and killed two protesters.

President Trump's Schedule and How to Watch

12:55 p.m. POTUS arrives at Waukegan National Airport

1:05 p.m. POTUS departs Waukegan, Illinois and heads to Kenosha, Wisconsin

1:35 p.m. POTUS arrives at property affected by recent riots and unrest and surveys the area.

2 p.m. POTUS departs area, and heads to Mary D. Bradford High School

2:15 p.m. POTUS tours the Emergency Operations Center

2:30 p.m. POTUS participates in roundtable on Wisconsin Community Safety

3:20 p.m. POTUS departs Kenosha, Wisconsin

