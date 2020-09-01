Italy’s FM meets with Libya rivals to push for end to war

CAIRO (AP) — Italy’s chief diplomat has paid an unannounced visit to Libya to press for an end to the bloody civil war following cease-fire initiatives by the U.N.-supported government and rival parliament. Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio met with Fayez Sarraj, head of the Government of National Accord based in the capital Tripoli, before heading to eastern Libya to meet with Aguila Saleh, speaker of the rival Tobruk-based House of Representatives, Libyan officials said. Libya was plunged into chaos when a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 toppled long time ruler Moammar Gadhafi, who was later killed. The country has since split between rival east- and west-based administrations, each backed by armed groups and foreign governments.