LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Pandemic forces holiday celebrations to adapt to changing times

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - It might be in the middle of a pandemic, but people hope to enjoy one of the final weekends of summer. Yet after a spike in cases followed the 4th of July, experts believe even small gatherings can be a contributing factor to the spread of the coronavirus if not done safely.

If you do gather to celebrate, there are a few guidelines to keep in mind, but health officials warn the risk varies by individual.

"If we wanted to reduce risk to zero as a community, we could all live in plastic bubbles for the next six months," said Graham Briggs, Olmsted County public health services director. "Realistically, we know that's not an option."

As social gatherings continue to be linked to an increase in COVID transmission, Labor Day weekend is a cause for concern.

"There are nearly 100 miles of paved trails and over 100 parks within the city of Rochester. There's new places to explore or you can go back to your favorites. It looks like it should be a great weekend to get outside," said Ben Boldt, Rochester Park and Rec supervisor.

Moving your Labor Day parties outside is an option, but what if too many people have the same idea?

"So if you go to your favorite spot and it's busy, I'd encourage folks to go out and try a new park they haven't gone to before that's a little less populated at that time," advises Boldt.

Local health officials say your parties should be smaller. They advise less than 10 people and only include those you come in contact with on a daily basis.

"There's going to be some risk no matter what," Briggs said. "It's an issue of how much risk there is."

If parks are not your thing, Fillmore County offers hiking and bike trails. In the county that has only seen 86 cases and 0 deaths, most retail stores have reopened.

"Our restaurants are open. Every restaurant except one has indoor or outdoor dining. One restaurant is doing window service only," said Alison Leathers, vice president of the Lanesboro Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

The Lanesboro Visitors' Center staff urges tourists to comply with the mask policy. While hoping to attract people, Lanesboro also hopes to keep the virus out.

"It has been a balancing act but for the most part, what Lanesboro provides and has provided for years is outdoor activity," Leathers said. "That's the one thing we mostly feel safe doing."

Currently, the Minnesota positivity rate is 5 percent. If the rate were to climb by 5 percent over two weeks or soar to 15 percent, state officials would consider dialing back the state's reopening and closing things back down again. However, they hope a safe Labor Day weekend will prevent that from happening.