Lebanese philanthropist Lady Cochrane dies of blast injuries

BEIRUT (AP) — One of Lebanon’s most prominent philanthropists and a pioneer defender of the country’s heritage, Lady Yvonne Sursock Cochrane, has died from injuries she suffered in the massive Aug. 4 explosion that ripped through Beirut. She was 98. Her family says she passed away on Monday. She was at home at her family’s Sursock Palace, a 160-year-old Beirut landmark, when the explosion happened. At least 190 people were killed in the blast at the Port of Beirut and more than 6,000 were injured. The explosion also destroyed tens of thousands of homes, including a number of the city’s heritage buildings and her family’s restored palace.