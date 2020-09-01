Mayo doctor tells his story of contracting COVID-19

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Dr. Deepi Goyal, a Mayo Clinic emergency physician and regional chair of practice for Southeastern Minnesota, has also been in charge of the region's COVID-19 response.

This summer, his daughter who is in her early 20s, contracted the virus at work. We're told she wore a mask at work and practiced good social distancing.

From there, his family followed CDC guidelines and treated the situation as if each of them had the virus. During the 10 day quarantine period, Dr. Goyal and his wife were isolated from their daughter and brought her food via contactless methods.

On day nine of the 10 day isolation period, Dr. Goyal got a fever, muscle aches, and fatigue. The 10 day process had to start all over again. Goyal said the virus really knocked him down, causing him to sleep 13-15 hours per day.

Dr. Goyal stressed the importance of quarantining as soon as you're aware of someone in your household having symptoms. That's because it's possible to spread the virus without knowing you have it. He also said it's important to have a plan so you aren't blindsided by a positive case.

"It's really important to have a plan before you need to use it," said Goyal.

He also talked about what makes for a successful quarantine.

"Identifying a space that you're going to use," Goyal said. "Ideally with a bathroom that's close enough with a path that's not going to expose others when the individual needs to go. Have a plan for getting food, drinks, etc. to the individual and entertainment."

Goyal said the experience was one that helped him form a bond with his daughter. He also said it's better to find other ways to bond with family.

Finally, Dr. Goyal said you can never be too careful and if precautions like mask wearing are taken, we'll be able to more quickly get back to some sense of normalcy.

"The fact that I was able to contract it despite our best efforts in this household speaks to how contagious this virus is," said Goyal.

He says his wife never contracted the virus.