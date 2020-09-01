NYC delays start of school year to allow more prep time

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York City is delaying sending students back to classrooms in the nation’s largest public school system. De Blasio said Tuesday that in-class school instruction that was supposed to begin on Sept. 10 will be delayed until Sept. 16 to allow extra prep time for teachers. All students will spend the first few days learning from home, by computer, before in-person instruction begins for some students on Sept. 21. The development comes after de Blasio emphasized for months that the city’s 1.1 million public school students need schools to resume in-person instruction this fall after a thorny plunge into remote learning in March.