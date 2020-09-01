Oil companies want Kenya to loosen strict stance on plastics

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The oil industry has asked the United States to pressure Kenya to change its world-leading stance against the plastic waste that litters Africa, according to environmentalists who fear the continent will be used as a dumping ground. The request from the American Chemistry Council, whose members include major oil companies, to the Office of the United States Trade Representative came as the U.S and Kenya negotiate what would be the first U.S. bilateral trade deal with a country in sub-Saharan Africa. That agreement is expected to be a model for others in Africa.