Pentagon says China planning big increase in nuclear arsenal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says China is increasing the number and capabilities of its nuclear missile force, which is much smaller than the U.S.’s. In a new report to Congress, the Pentagon says it expects China over the next 10 years to double its stockpile of nuclear warheads, which it says currently numbers in the “low 200s.” The United States, by comparison, has an estimated 3,800 nuclear warheads in its active stockpile and others in reserve. The Pentagon’s concern about China’s nuclear force comes as the Trump administration tries to persuade Beijing to join Washington and Moscow in nuclear arms control negotiations.