Poland approves new German ambassador after long delay

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland has accepted the appointment of a new German ambassador after an unusual delay of about three months. The delay was reportedly rooted in Polish grievances over World War II. Polish media have reported that Poland’s nationalist ruling party resisted accepting Arndt Freytag von Loringhoven as Germany’s ambassador because his father served as a military officer for Nazi Germany during the war. A deputy foreign minister announced late Monday that the Polish government had agreed to receive von Loringhoven. The minister called World War II a “great unhealed wound in the minds of the Polish nation all the time.” Nazi Germany’s invasion of Poland 81 years ago Tuesday sparked the war.