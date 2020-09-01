Rochester man killed in Blue Earth County crash

PEMBERTON, Minn. (KTTC) -- A 20-year-old Rochester man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday night.

According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, Ezequiel Balderas was driving a Dodge pickup north on County Road 53 around 8 p.m.

When he drove near 144th Street, his vehicle went off the road and rolled. Balderas was ejected and he died at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office said the truck was reported stolen about an hour before the crash. However, the crash was not related to a pursuit.

An investigation is ongoing.