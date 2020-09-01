RPS board discusses last minute details before classes begin

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Tuesday, the Rochester Public Schools Board met before the first day of classes begin for the majority of the district on Wednesday .

Only one RPS school has already started classes so far.

The learning model for most elementary students will be hybrid and distance learning for secondary students.

Michaela Sperl, a John Marshall High School teacher, said educators will teach virtually to keep students engaged.

"The expectation is not that teachers are sitting and talking for 84 minutes," Sperl said.

She also said teachers will try to keep student to student engagement high.

"The first portion of classes maybe the first 15/ 20 minutes, and then students are working in collaborative groups. The goal is that students will actually get to know students in their class versus just listening to us," she said.

The district says parents can go to RPS website for videos that could help solve technical issues.

Michael Muñoz, RPS superintendent, stated the district is providing one learning device per family but is working to provide more.

"Once we get those devices in, then every student in our system should have a device. And then, we are also working on what's the best way to provide internet access to those families who don't have that," he said.

Parents have already received documents for COVID-19 precautions and class schedules.

Deborah Seelinger, RPS board chair, wants students to know she beleives they are in good hands for the school year.

"We have done the best to prepare our district to receive you and love you and care for you as we go forward this year," she said.