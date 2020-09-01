Trump to wade into racial tensions with visit to Kenosha

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is offering himself as the leader best positioned to keep Americans safe, claiming the mantle of the “law and order” candidate in the presidential race. But his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, is assailing Trump over the deadly protests that have sprung up on the president’s watch. Trump is diving head-first into the latest eruption in the nation’s reckoning over racial injustice with a trip Tuesday to Kenosha, Wisconsin. The city has been riven by protests since the Aug. 23 shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, seven times in the back by police.