Tunisia’s parliament votes on new prime minister amid crisis

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — The Tunisian parliament is holding a confidence vote on a new prime minister and his proposed government. His predecessor was pushed out in a conflict-of-interest scandal, as the North African country faces deep economic crisis worsened by the pandemic. If the prime minister wins the confidence vote, his government would be the third Tunisia has seen since last October’s legislative elections. Tunisia has had a lively democracy since a revolution brought down an autocratic regime in 2011 and triggered Arab Spring uprisings across the region. Tunisia’s parliament voted down a previous prime minister designate earlier this year after marathon debate.