‘Twindemic’: Health officials concerned about flu, COVID-19 outbreaks at same time

(NBC News) -- Health experts are worried a "twindemic" this fall: The flu and COVID-19 striking communities at the same time.



They are strongly encouraging those six months and older to be immunized against influenza.

The Centers for Disease Control has ordered an additional nine million adult doses of the flu vaccine and another 2 million pediatric doses.

This year the vaccine protects against four strains of the flu; three was previously standard.

If you do still get sick despite the vaccine, doctors say your illness will be less severe and you'll be less likely to need hospitalization.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. William Schaffner recommends getting the vaccine between mid-September and early November.

"We protect us, we protect people around us," Dr. Schaffner says.

In the past three flu seasons less than half of U.S. adults received the vaccine. As many as 61,000 people died each year.

