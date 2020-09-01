U of M announces phased plan for students returning to three campuses

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- With the ever changing pandemic situation in mind, the University of Minnesota announced Tuesday it has implemented a four-step return plan for students.

It's known as the "Maroon and Gold Sunrise Plan" and is being used by the Duluth, Twin Cities, and Rochester Campuses.

Keeping a close eye on other colleges and universities that opened before it, the U of M decided to adjust its move-in plan for students when there was a notable increase of COVID-19 cases in the 18 to 24 year old age group nationwide.

"This plan includes all that we had planned previously, with the hybrid semester," said University of Minnesota Rochester Chancellor Lori Carrell. "A variety of course types so we could accommodate the physical distancing in our classrooms and so forth. But it put into phases the return of students to the community."

"For students who are residents of campus housing, there is a staged reentry, a way of moving in, and a way of keeping each other and themselves safe as they gradually adapt to being on campus," Carrell said. "So there are some restrictions in the beginning, we watch the numbers, work with the Olmsted County Public health, and then gradually lift those restrictions and get to something we're calling "COVID normal".

The first phase will last 10 days and be limited to essential activities such as grocery shopping, attending any in-person classes, along with utilizing health facilities.

The second phase will allow increased access to campus and community facilities but students will be required to be "back home" in their campus housing by 9 p.m.

Phase Three is similar but pushes back the time students need to be "back home" to midnight.

And the final phase would be returning to "COVID normal".

"We intend for this plan to support out students, staff, and faculty being as safe and healthy on campus as they are anywhere else," Carrell said.

Students are excited to be getting back to campus and will be continually updated throughout this process.

"As a group, they are really enthused to get going with their college journey," Carrell said.

Classes at the University of Minnesota Rochester will begin on Sept. 8 and will be all online for two weeks.

Students will gradually be moving into their housing between Sept. 18 and 20.

Classes are currently scheduled to go to a hybrid model on Sept. 21.