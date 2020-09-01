UK man guilty of trying to smuggle generator from US to Iran

A U.K. citizen has pleaded guilty in Florida to federal charges related to violating an embargo and attempting to smuggle industrial equipment to Iran. Court records show that 45-year-old Colin Fisher pleaded guilty on Monday in Pensacola federal court to violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and attempted smuggling in relation to exporting power generating equipment to Iran. He faces up to 30 years in prison at a Nov. 10 sentencing. Fisher was arrested by federal agents in August when he arrived in Florida from the United Arab Emirates to finish the deal.