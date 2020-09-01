UK’s Boris Johnson faces rocky autumn as Parliament returns

LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers have returned to Parliament after a six-week summer break, with Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic setting the stage for a turbulent fall. Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a meeting of his Cabinet on Tuesday, with ministers attending in person for the first time since Britain went into lockdown in March. Johnson acknowledged that the country had been through a rough patch but promised that there are “brighter days and calmer seas ahead of us.” But he faces a challenging political agenda that includes reviving an economy that shrank by a fifth during lockdown, girding for a possible second wave of the virus and preparing for a final break from the European Union in December.