Winona Public Schools changes learning model for grades 7-12

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) -- Due to a rising number of positive COVID-19 cases in Winona County, Winona Area Public Schools is changing how its school year begins.

The district sent an announcement Tuesday evening stating it is shifting to "Winhawk Learning Model No. 4."

That means students in grades 7-12 will be distance learning to start the 2020-21 school year.

The shift also means all activities and athletics for Grades 7-12 are postponed.

Grades K-6 will remain in a hybrid model.

The first day of school will remain Tuesday, Sept. 8.

