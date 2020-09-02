5 Things to Know for Today

Here are a few things to know about the day’s news from The Associated Press. Migrants and asylum seekers are increasingly crossing a treacherous part of the Atlantic to reach the Canary Islands in what has become one of the most dangerous migration routes to European territory. After struggling to settle on a clear and concise reelection message, President Donald Trump’s “Law and Order” mantra has come into sharper focus as several cities protest racial injustice. Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, author of a new book about Melania Trump, says she taped conversations with the first lady to protect herself amid questions about costs of the inauguration.