 Skip to Content

5 Things to Know for Today

New
5:01 am National news from the Associated Press

Here are a few things to know about the day’s news from The Associated Press. Migrants and asylum seekers are increasingly crossing a treacherous part of the Atlantic to reach the Canary Islands in what has become one of the most dangerous migration routes to European territory. After struggling to settle on a clear and concise reelection message, President Donald Trump’s “Law and Order” mantra has come into sharper focus as several cities protest racial injustice. Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, author of a new book about Melania Trump, says she taped conversations with the first lady to protect herself amid questions about costs of the inauguration.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content