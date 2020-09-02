Zimbabwean journalist released on bail after 6 weeks in jail

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono walked out of prison saying that he had been “strengthened” by the nearly six weeks he was jailed, saying he remains committed to exposing corruption. Chin’ono was released on bail pending trial on charges of inciting public violence for tweeting his support for an anti-government demonstration. It was his fourth attempt at getting bail, after the first three were rejected. He denounced the conditions in Chikuribi prison, saying that a cell meant for 16 people holds up to 45 prisoners. He vowed to continue reporting on corruption in Zimbabwe. Chin’ono said he had a fever but was “feeling much better,” in response to reports that he had symptoms of COVID-19.