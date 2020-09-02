Blanchett on Venice, virus and why lessons weren’t learned

VENICE (AP) — Actress Cate Blanchett says she is baffled that other countries didn’t learn from Italy’s pain to be better prepared to fight the coronavirus outbreak when it spread. Blanchett, who is heading the jury at the virus-restricted Venice Film Festival, arrived on the Lido Wednesday wearing a white surgical mask and skipped the typical water taxi photo op that stars have long used. Both were evidence of the safety and social distancing norms that have created a certain degree of sobriety to the usually glamorous festival, the first international in-person film showcase after COVID-19 shut down the film industry in March.