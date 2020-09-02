Cousins: No virus worry, wants to ‘respect’ others’ concerns

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins says he’s unconcerned about catching the coronavirus. He says his worry on a scale of one to 10 is “about a 0.000001.” Cousins made his comments on a wide-ranging interview for an NFL-themed podcast that was released on Wednesday. He says he wants to “respect other people’s concerns” about COVID-19 by wearing a face covering. He also says he’s counting on his health and fitness as safeguards against the disease. He says, “If it knocks me out, it knocks me out. I’m going to be OK.”