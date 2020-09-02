DC police fatally shoot young Black man

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police officers in Washington, D.C., fatally shot a young Black man Wednesday, amid increased nationwide and local scrutiny over police tactics. Metropolitan Police Police Department Chief Peter Newsham says uniformed officers approached a vehicle Wednesday afternoon, acting on information that there were weapons in a car in the area. As they approached the vehicle, Newsham says, two passengers fled on foot. The wounded man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The age of the victim is unclear, but he has been described as either 17 or 18 years old. Newsham says it would be “improper” to speculate on what prompted the officers to open fire, but he says two firearms were recovered from the scene.