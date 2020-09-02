Facebook India grilled over hate speech, allegations of bias

NEW DELHI (AP) — Facebook India executives have been grilled by members of a parliamentary committee on information technology over allegations of political bias and a role in spreading hate speech in India. The closed-door hearing followed accusations in newspaper reports that Facebook was allowing anti-Muslim hate speech on the platform and that its top policy official in India had shown favoritism toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party. The social media giant has denied the allegations. Facebook and its subsidiary WhatsApp have often been used to spread hate speech to incite deadly attacks on minority groups amid rising communal tensions across India.