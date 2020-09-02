Flash floods triggered by rain kill 15 people in NW Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say flash floods triggered by heavy rains have killed at least 15 people and damaged scores of homes in the scenic northwestern Swat Valley. The latest flood-related fatalities were reported from the region where landslides overnight blocked a key mountain road, stranding scores of tourists who are being evacuated. That’s according to a spokesman for the disaster management agency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Heavy monsoon rains hit parts of Pakistan last month, killing 47 people in the port city of Karachi. Since June, rains and flash floods have killed at least 176 people across Pakistan.