Ex-leaders of troubled care center charged with money crimes

PHOENIX (AP) — Two former executives from an Arizona care facility where an incapacitated woman was raped have been indicted on financial charges. State prosecutors allege that former Hacienda HealthCare CEO Bill Timmons and Chief Financial Officer Joseph O’Malley bilked the state out of millions of dollars through fraudulent billing practices over a six-year period. Attorney General Mark Brnovich also announced Wednesday that Hacienda has agreed to repay the state nearly $11 million plus a $1 million fine. Its new chief executive says “no one currently involved with Hacienda was aware” of the billing practices. Hacienda came under scrutiny after a resident with intellectual disabilities gave birth in late 2018.