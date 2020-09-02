Iowa State reverses course, announces no fans for football season opener

AMES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa State University is reversing course on allowing fans at the Cyclones Sept. 12 football season opener.

Athletics Director Jamie Pollard announced no fans will be allowed at the game against Louisiana following feedback from the community. The university initially announced a plan to allow up to 25,000 season ticket holders to attend the game in-person.

University officials say they are still committed to having fans at future games. Leaders will be weighing how the campus community responds to the recent surge in positive COVID-19 cases in Story County. A decisions regarding allowing fans for the Oklahoma game on Oct. 3 will be made at a later date.

"Our department staff and I have worked very closely with Dr. Wintersteen and her leadership team throughout the summer as we jointly developed plans for this fall's football season. Over the weekend, Dr. Wintersteen gave our working group the approval to move forward with the plans that were jointly developed. Our department announced those plans on Monday, which included allowing fans, who purchased season tickets, to attend the first game. President Wintersteen shared with me on Tuesday evening that, after weighing feedback she has received from the community, she has decided to reverse the decision. As a result, we will play the season opener without fans. Our department has always taken great pride in working hand-in-hand with the university and this situation is no different. We are in this together and will do everything we can to support Dr. Wintersteen and her leadership team in their efforts to lead our institution during very challenging times. Although it is disappointing there won't be fans at the opener, our institution's leadership team is still committed to having spectators at future games, if it can (be) done safely. Weighing how our campus community responds to the recent surge in positive COVID cases will be a significant factor as to whether we can have fans at future games. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and make a decision regarding fans for the Oklahoma game (Oct. 3) at a later date." Athletics Director Jamie Pollard

The game against Louisiana will kick-off at 11 a.m. and will be televised on ESPN. Season ticket holders who wish to opt-out of their 2020 football season tickets can login to their account by clicking here. Once logged in, follow the opt-out instructions displayed on the screen.